Politics of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Don’t be surprised if Prof. Opoku-Agyemang becomes first female president – Anita Desoso

The former National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Anita Desoso has said that Ghanaians should root for Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the possible first female president of the country.



In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, she noted, “Mark it down, if we are able to win the elections, the woman can stand as a presidential candidate. This has never happened before. She is as tough as Yaa Asantewaa. She has given the chance for women to be respected. You cannot have any scandalous thing against her”.



According to her, the New Patriotic Party’s ideals on women were a sharp contrast to the National Democratic Congress’s ideals as she accused the NPP of having no respect for women. “NPP as a party has no respect for women. Did you not see how they treated Otiko Djaba? Even Ursula Owusu was bitter about the treatment of women in the NPP party”, she added.



She posited that the NDC is a very liberal party that gives opportunity to both men and women from different ethnicity unlike the ruling NPP.



She supported her point by stating that the NPP does not give vice presidents the chance to stand as presidential candidates unlike the NDC that is ever ready to give the mantle to a woman as a presidential candidate in the future, “I don’t think the NPP will give Bawumia a chance to become a presidential candidate. It will just be like how they did to Aliu Mahama”, she added.



Anita was confident that Prof. Opoku Agyemang will pull the needed crowd for the party to win the December polls.



“I believe that Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang can pull the needed crowd. This is because when the woman was elected we saw how students and lecturers spoke about her and that has really helped us as a party”.



Former President John Mahama has settled on the former Minister of Education Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 general elections.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang appears to be in a pole position among all with her gender, record as the first female Vice-Chancellor of a university; the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and a trained journalist.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.