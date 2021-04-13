Don’t be shy to admit it’s dumsor – Dumelo to govt

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2020 National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Constituency, John Dumelo, has called on the government to officially announce to the populace that Ghana is once again faced with a power crisis popularly known as Dumsor.



His comments come on the back of the increasing cases of blackouts in some areas of the country. The situation continues to worsen in some Regions as persons say the new development is affecting their lives and businesses.



According to Mr Dumelo, the Akufo-Addo government must call a spade a spade and admit to Ghanaians that they have sent the nation back to Dumsor instead of trying to cover up the situation.



The celebrated Ghanaian actor in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb noted: “Whether it’s insufficient power generation or it’s inefficient distribution of power, dumsor is dumsor! The excuses for the power outages are becoming one too many. Don’t be shy to admit it’s Dumsor. Give us a timetable and let’s plan our lives and businesses around it. Thank u.”







The Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has explained that the power crisis is due to improvement works from the old transmission lines to the substations.



However, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has asked Ghanaians to blame the situation on the negligence by ruling government as they failed to instituted frameworks to prevent power crisis when they took office from the erstwhile NDC administration.



See the post below:



