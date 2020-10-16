Politics of Friday, 16 October 2020

Don’t be shy about implementing our ideas – Mahama to NPP

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Former President of Ghana and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has asked governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to shy away from implementing the policies of the NDC.



According to him, the NPP since the launch of the NDC has relegated their manifesto and is busily implementing their ideas but that is not a worry because the policies in the NDC manifesto are for the benefit of Ghanaians.



“The NPP told Ghanaians that we, the NDC, did not have a manifesto and yet after the NDC launched its manifesto, they have started executing key highlights of the manifesto of the opposition NDC,” the NDC leader said chiefs and people of Agona Swedru at the Swedru Main Lorry Park as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Central Region.



“I wish to call on the NPP not to shy away from implementing the transformational policies and programmes contained in the NDC’ manifesto since it was carefully drafted for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” he added.





