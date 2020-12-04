General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Don’t be scared of coronavirus, come out and vote - Nsiah-Asare

Presidential advisor on health Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare

The presidential advisor on health Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for the measures it put in place during the special voting exercise



He is hopeful the same approach would be used for the December 7, 2020 polls.



Speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the election does not pose any form of threats to voters because of the safety protocols.



He, however, asked voters to adhere strictly to the safety protocols.



He asked Ghanaians not to be scared but be guided by the way the security agencies voted on December 1, 2020.



Dr. Nsiah-Asare said the covid-19 will still be with us after the 2020 elections but the safety protocols will help us deal with it.



He reiterated that the fear of the covid spreading during campaigns by politicians has not been proven by any science and data.



He said the covid-19 does not live at the polling stations and so, Ghanaians should come out in their numbers and vote on December 7, 2020.



He stressed on the safety protocols to consolidate the gains made in the management of our cases.



The Electoral Commission after special voting disclosed that provisional figures show an 88 per cent voter turnout at Tuesday’s Special Voting exercise.



Per the figure, 12 per cent of those who applied to vote have lost their right to exercise their franchise in this year’s election.



A total of 109,557 persons made up of security persons, media and staff of the EC applied to take part in the exercise carried out by the EC in all 275 constituencies in the country.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.