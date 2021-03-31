Don't be quick to pass 'derogatory' comments about people - Dr. Asah Asante warns NDC

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante has advised the Minority Caucus and leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to watch their tongue when running commentaries.



The Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee in Parliament has approved Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.



Ken Ofori-Atta's approval has however shocked some members and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because they find his performance during the vetting unsatisfactory.



Discussing Mr. Ofori-Atta's approval on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Dr. Asah Asante cautioned the NDC leaders to weigh their words before passing comments about people.



He believed it is due to some negative remarks made by the party leaders and Minority in Parliament that convinced their supporters to think someone is not the right candidate for a job, therefore causing conflicts when the affected person is approved by the same people who disparaged the candidate.



"Don't be quick to make statements and turn around to talk differently. Such conduct is what empowers some supporters to behave the way they do," he advised the NDC.



