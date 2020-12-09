Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Don’t be provoked – Sammi Awuku calms NPP supporters

The National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku has called for calm among party members ahead of the declaration of the results for the just-ended general election by the Electoral Commission.



According to him, although the NPP believes that it has won the elections, as a party that prides itself on democratic credentials will not declare itself as a winner just yet.



Sammi Awuku who made this post on Facebook used the medium to appeal to the party’s millions of supporters to remain calm and not be provoked.



He said “Tense and difficult moments for supporters of the NPP and the NDC. Whereas we in the NPP believe we have won this election based on our collated results we also definitely don’t want to undermine the efforts of the Electoral Commission by declaring ourselves winners.



Let me use this medium to appeal to our millions of supporters to remain calm and not be provoked. I share in your anxiety but if we have been able to wait for over 24 hours we can wait for the next few hours to be crowned victors in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.”



Some disgruntled supporters of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) have besieged the Headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) in a protest over what the termed a circumvention of the will of the people.



This follows pronouncements made by Former President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday that “We have won 140 majority seats in the parliamentary elections and we will resist any attempt by the EC to subvert the will of the people. Other matters will be made known to you in due course.”





