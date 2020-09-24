Politics of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Don’t be moved by crowds and just start making promises - Techimanhene tells Mahama

Nana Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV with John Mahama

Nana Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, Omanhene of Techiman Traditional Area has advised flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to always look at what will be in the interest of the whole nation as he campaigns to be brought back to power.



According to him, as the former President, John Dramani Mahama goes round to campaign, every region and individual will have what their pressing needs will be but there is the need for him to measured in his promises so he is not overwhelmed when he’s given the mandate.



To him, the same people who will be hailing him and making their needs known will be the ones coming back to him for accountability so there is the need for him to tell the people what is withing his means and nothing else.



“During this time, everyone in the country expresses their needs so you should manage the leader-follower relationship very well. If you don’t manage it well and you look at the expectations and demands of people to make your promises you ill be shocked. Not all the people hailing and following you are doing it with a good heart. So if you don’t manage the leader-follower relationship very well and you go to follow public sentiments and say something…



We’ve seen some before during the revolution that had the support of many but at the end of the revolution, everything was blamed on former President Rawlings. So don’t make decisions based on what people say but rather focus on the national interest. If you look at partisan, or individual or tribal demands and expectations at the end of the day you will be confined to a corner that you cannot extricate yourself.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat to us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.