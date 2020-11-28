Politics of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Don’t be like Trump, concede defeat if you lose 2020 polls - Akufo-Addo told

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sent a stern warning to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to concede defeat should the latter lose the upcoming December 7 polls.



“Akufo-Addo does not have to behave like Donald Trump in the likely situation he loses to John Mahama who by hook or crook Ghanaians are going to give the mandate to rule them”, a member of the NDC legal team in the Ashanti Region, Evans Amankwa has advised.



According to the private legal practitioner, former President John Mahama who is seeking reelection is tipped to win polls and there is no way, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo will be maintained.



“The NDC is more than confident to win. And we want to send a signal to NPP and the EC that the will of the people cannot be submerged. If Akufo-Addo likes it or not, he descends from the presidency”, Lawyer Evans Amankwa spoke on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM morning show hosted by Papa Nyameke and monitored by MyNewsGh.com



The NDC leading member, therefore, charged supporters of the party to be vigilant on the Election Day to keep an eagle eye on officials of the Electoral Commission.



“All NDC members are to stay after casting their ballot for John Mahama … Don’t go home. You can set your fire at your polling station and cook. Stay and monitor every single process until John Mahama is declared the winner of the polls”, Lawyer Evans Amankwa charged supporters.



“All what NDC is calling for is a fair process. John Mahama is winning at all cost and it is for us to be vigilant on the election Day. We are going monitor the process and make sure everything goes in our favour”, he vowed.

