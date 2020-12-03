Politics of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Don’t be intimidated by NPP – Nii Lante Vanderpuye to NDC supporters

MP for Odododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has asked all supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to be intimidated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the elections next week.



Speaking at a mini-rally in the constituency, the parliamentary candidate for the area urged all NDC supporters to go out there vote for him and the presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama.



“Nobody should be scared of anyone, no matter the level of threats. Peacefully go and cast your votes in a manner that glorifies God,” he said.



He added, “Nobody should be intimidated because people many claims there will be trouble on Election Day".



Ghanaians go to the polls on Monday, December 7 to elect a president and Members of Parliament.

