Don’t be intimated by activities of Volta separatists – John Kumah tells Ghanaians

John Kumah is Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme

The Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), John Kumah has urged Ghanaians not to be intimated by the rampant activities of separatists groups emerging in the country.



According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ejisu, the groups appear to be underresourced hence the security of the nation is not under threat as suggested by some.



Speaking on CitiTV’s 'Big Issue' segment on October 3, 2020, John Kumah said, “We do not need to over panic, I can tell you the security of this nation is not under threat. These are people who attacked police stations and made away with police cars. They are even unarmed, they attacked barehanded with their philosophy and chanting.”



“It is very disturbing what they do, but we need to find a middle ground. In the midst of all these, we should consider the unity of the country. Yes, we should ensure that no one takes the peace we enjoy as a country for granted. But I think we should first try building a certain level of consensus, if it does not work, then we can try a different approach,” he said.



The Volta Region on Friday, September 25, 2020, was thrown into a state of chaos as members of a secessionist group, seeking the independence of the area to become the Western Togoland, staged spontaneous attacks in various parts of the region.



The attacks included blocking major entry points to the region as well as attacks on the Aveyime and Mepe police stations all in the North Tongu District.



Most recently, some persons suspected to be members of a secessionist group also attacked a State Transport Company bus in the Volta Regional Capital, Ho, and burnt one of its buses.



According to reports, the incident which occurred at midnight on Monday, September 28, involved the members of the group firing gunshots before proceeding to beat up the drivers.

