General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: dailyheritage.com.gh

Don’t be instrument for violence - Afaglo tells journalists

Novihoho Afaglo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited and Sustgad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Mr Novihoho Afaglo is calling on all media houses and journalists across the country to be circumspect in their reportage not to flame passion and cause confusion during and after the December 7 general election.



Mr Afaglo said this is the time media houses need to start preaching peace and educating the general public on issues relating to violence.



According to him, Ghana has come a long way in terms of democratic rule and therefore cannot risk the peace and security it had enjoyed during all these years to election violence and so advocates all media houses not to allow politicians and other players to use their platform to insight other through ethnic bigotry.



He said many politicians and other bootlickers would use all means including financial influence to entice media owns and journalist just to thwart facts and figure toward their benefits in the upcoming general elections.



“This is because politicians in the past find ways and means to mislead their followers with false promises and hopes knowing well that the things they are promising are hard to achieve,” Mr Afaglo stated.



He said politicians must give the citizenry reason why they should fight for them to gain political power and it’s about time again “we need to throw more light on peaceful election rather than engaging in all manner of insults and counter insults but on policies that can transform the country.



The CEO said African politicians will never change, after giving their followers a reason to fight for them, should anything happen to you, you’re on your own and mind you the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the same people.



Outside their homes, they portray pictures for the followers to think they are enemies but in close doors they are the best of friends,” he stated

Mr Afaglo said NPP and NDC help each other in case one is in opposition because we all know that the presidency is rotational based on the people’s choice.



He therefore call on all Ghanaians especially the youth not to avail themselves to be used by these politicians as instrument to perpetuate violence in the upcoming general elections.

