Don't be eager to travel abroad, wait for the right time - Ghanaian lady based in Dubai advises

Ghanaian Lady based in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) identified as Anita has advised Ghanaians not to be keen on traveling abroad.



She advised individuals to wait for the right time before travelling abroad in search of better pastures.



In an interview with Citizen Coman TV, she cautioned Ghanaians not to be too eager to travel because of how people in the diaspora portray life.



"Travelling is good but when it's not your time don't rush it...Don't let certain things pressurize you to travel. For me, my friends know how UAE is, so if they want to travel, they will make sure that it is genuine before...If you want to travel to UAE do your enquires well."



Regarding life in the UAE capital Dubai, she emphasised that spending holidays in the region is far preferable to pursuing a profession to make earns meat.



"UAE as a whole is a nice country. Dubai is really nice. If I hadn't traveled before and someone is talking about Dubai, I would've wanted to travel.



"But if you would come to Dubai, come for holidays that is when you can enjoy the Dubai they've been talking about...If you are coming to work, come with a direct contract and not through an agent because it won't help," she advised.



According to data compiled by the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Child Rights International between 2020 and 2021, 55% of children between the ages 12 and 17 aim at traveling abroad to seek either greener pastures, education, and a better standard of living.



“55% of the respondents say they wish to migrate to another country, while 11% would either stay in the country or leave”, the report said.



Ghana's economy has been plagued by hyperinflation for many years. Between 1965 and 2022, the average annual inflation rate in Ghana is said to be 27.5%, according to WorldData.



