Don’t be distracted by negativity - Atta-Mills family to NDC running mate

NDC's running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The family of the Late Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills has expressed its excitement about the nomination of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Members advised her to focus on the task ahead and not be distracted by negativity from persons who do not wish her or the nation well.



They pledged their support to her, and the NDC and wished her well in the upcoming campaign.



The late president's family did this when leading members paid a courtesy call on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the NDC for the upcoming December 7th 2020 elections at her office on Friday 24th July 2020.



The family, led by Opanin George Aryee Thompson the Family Linguist, was in Accra for the wreath Laying ceremony in connection with the commemoration of the passing of President Mills, 8 years ago.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, thanked the family for their support and also pledged to abide by their advice and work hard towards securing victory for the NDC come December 7th 2020.



She said, " For me victory for the NDC means victory for the whole of Ghana and an opportunity to work hard to address the many development needs that confront our nation today. It will also be a victory for the legacy that President Mills left this country. "



The meeting ended with a prayer by the family linguist.







Prof. Mills was president of Ghana from January 7th 2020 to July 24th 2012.



He passed away on July 24th 2012, some three years and six months into his presidency. Prof Mills left an unforgettable legacy as a peace loving, God fearing and dedicated servant Leader.



His peace-loving nature earned him the affectionate title, Asomdwee Hen. His burial place near the Christiansburg Castle, which was the seat of Government at the time of his presidency was thus named Asomdwee park.



The NDC party has instituted the wreath Laying Ceremony and the annual Atta Mills lectures to commemorate his passing and celebrate his legacy. This year's wreath Laying Ceremony was held on Friday 24th July 2020.



The NDC is the party on whose platform President Rawlings, President Mills and President Mahama successfully won elections and became President of the Republic of Ghana.



The NDC has won four out of the seven elections held in Ghana during the Fourth Republic, which followed the coming into force of the 1992 Republican Constitution. It is a social democratic party.



The current leader and Flagbearer of the Party for the upcoming 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections in December is John Dramani Mahama.



He holds the sole distinction in the country's governance history of having served as a Member of Parliament, a Deputy Minister of State, a Minister of State, a Vice President and a President of Ghana.



The Vice-Presidential candidate of the NDC is Professor Opoku-Agyemang, who was Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, and the first female Vice-Chancellor of a University in Ghana.



She has also served as a Minister of Education, among her numerous internationally acknowledged credentials.

