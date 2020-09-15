General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don't be deceived by vain promises – Prof Naana advises voters

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is John Mahama's running mate

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has urged Ghanaians to be vigilant about vain campaign promises by politicians.



“Do not let anyone deceive you with sweet promises,” she said.



Addressing hundreds of residents of Prestea in the Western Region on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, the running mate of John Dramani Mahama for the December elections asked the electorates to check the track record of the parties on promises fulfilled.



According to her, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would continue to be sincere with Ghanaians.



“We are not like others who fail in delivering on their sweet promises. You know that when we promise, we deliver,” she said.



Calling for the mandate of the people to enable the NDC to return to power to rejuvenate national development, the running mate noted that the NDC remains the most credible party to lead the country into sustainable progress.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang earlier called on the chief of Prestea Hemang, Nana Nteboa Pra IV, where she explained the various sections of the party’s manifesto relating to socio-economic activities in the area, including small scale mining.



In the quest to equip the youth with the requisite technical skills in mining, she said the NDC government would prioritise technical education in mining areas to support the youth.



In addition, she said the NDC government would facilitate the establishment of gold refineries in mining areas to ensure that small scale miners benefit more from their mining activities.



“You have been cheated for long because you don’t have refineries here to trade your minerals in a more profitable manner,” she said.





