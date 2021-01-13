General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Don't be deceived by spiritual amateur prophecies - Captain Smart tells Ghanaians

Renowned Broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has urged Ghanaians not to fall for the schemes of false prophets.



The outspoken broadcaster said all manner of misgivings can befall anyone and as such, must not be interpreted as spiritual mishaps as life in itself is full of uncertainties.



His comments follow General Overseer of the Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako’s earlier prophecies that his days were numbered.



In a sermon to his congregants on January 3, 2021, Bishop Salifu Amoako prophesied a plot by some unnamed persons attempting to assassinate Captain Smart by April 2021.



“There is an ambush that four people have laid against a radio presenter. If he is going to enter his house, four men will shoot him 30 times and run off on a motorbike. The man is called captain smart, four people hate him and they have employed some Muslim boys that by this year April, he will be bragging that nothing can touch him. But by the time he knows he has become a ghost,” He stated in his prophecy.



Bishop Salifu Amoako added: “I will cancel every death. Every death in the atmosphere, I cancel it, I cancel it, I cancel it.”



But in a sharp response to the prophecy, Captain Smart rebuked such doom proclamations upon his life saying:



“When you go to the embassy for a Visa and you’re refused, let no one tell you that it is because of some curse over your life, it has got nothing to do with that and let no spiritual amateur tell you it’s an ancestral curse…what kind of life that?” he rebuked.



“Be strong and be courageous for problems will definitely come in one’s life and that’s all part of being a human being. Let me also tell everyone that fear is an emotional facade that builds a nothing is possible wall around you and decrees stop in your life,” he advised.



