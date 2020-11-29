Politics of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don’t be deceived, NPP are full of talk and no action - Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of the New Patriotic Party because they are ‘full of talk and no action’.



According to the former president, the incumbent government made juicy promises to Ghanaians while in opposition which have still not been fulfilled.



Mahama intimated that the NPP has failed in delivering their promises because they are only good at talking and bad at delivering on their promises.



“Their promises were so sweet, the only comparism you could make was his promises and our realities. 1 district 1 factory, 1 million per constituency per a year, 1 village 1 dam, 1 child 1 chocolate, Mahama told party supporters at a rally in Kakpagyili, in the Tamale South District on Saturday, November 28, 2020.



The NDC flagbearer advised Ghanaians not to be swayed by the lofty promises of the NPP again since the NDC have rather shown to be fulfillers of promises.



He also opined that Ghana is broke under Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians are hungrier than they were in 2016.



“They made all those promises and Ghanaians said let’s give them the benefit of the doubt but the thing about the NPP is that they are full of talk and no action. But for the NDC, we are full of action and no talk,” Mahama stated.



He added, “NPP talks plenty, hot air, no action and so after four years we are where we are. With all the promises, (Nana said) we have money but we are hungry. Ghanaians are hungrier today than they were in 2016. Today this country is broke under Nana Akufo-Addo.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.