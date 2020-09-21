General News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Don’t be deceived, Mahama is still a dead goat – Kow Essuman counsels Ghanaians

Kow Essuman, Esq, Assistant Secretary and Counsel for President Akufo-Addo

Assistant Secretary and Counsel for the President of Ghana, Kow Essuman, has cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of John Dramani Mahama because he is still the dead goat who was booted out of power in 2016.



According to him, Ghanaians should not fall for his tricks of claiming to care about their plight because he does not really care.



Reminding Ghanaians of how adamant John Mahama was to the plight of the people of Ghana, Kow Essuman said that a “dead goat is someone who does not care no matter how much you complain."



"That was Mahama. He didn’t care how much Ghanaians complained about their difficulties." He wrote on Twitter.



Cautioning Ghanaians, the President’s Counsel “Today, because he is desperate for power, he is pretending to care. Ghanaians are wise. #StillADeadGoat“.



