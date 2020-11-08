Politics of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Don’t be a button for destruction - Hawa Komson urges youth

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Mavis Hawa Koomson has charged the youth in her constituency not to avail themselves to be used for destruction of the peace in the constituency.



She made this known when she pledged support for the ballot without bullet campaign in the Awutu Senya Constituency ahead of the 2020 election.



The lawmaker noted that the youth are the pillars for development and they should work at ensuring that they help in the development of the country.



The Minister also indicated that the New Patriotic Party has the youth at heart hence the various developmental projects and programmes put in place.



She charged the youth to use their thumb to select the best people into leadership roles in the country to ensure that the country moves forward in the right direction.



Mavis Hawa Koomson who doubles as the Minister of Special Development Initiative during the EC’s voters registration exercise in July, admitted to firing gunshots at a polling centre in her constituency.



In a live radio interview, she said: “None of my men had guns on then when we got to the centre. I fired the shots myself…I’m a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn; my police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence.



After intense public calls for her prosecution not much has been heard about her case.





