Source: Starr FM

Don’t assume I’ve won, come out and vote – Akufo-Addo to electorate

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has called on members of the New Patriotic Party not to assume that he has already won the Decembers 7 polls.



Addressing a well-attended rally at Kwesimintsim in the Western Region to end day two of his last round of campaign in the region, the President told the gathering that every single vote counts hence there is the need for each and every one of them to step out to cast their ballot for the elephant family.



“Nobody should think that Nana has won already so you won’t vote, that will be a big mistake, my victory won’t be complete if you don’t vote, nobody here should make that mistake, come out in your numbers and vote “Boom!Boom!! Boom!!!,” he stressed.



President Akufo Addo advised the gathering to discard any intent of voting “skirt and blouse” on the Election Day.



He maintained that the constituency has remained a traditional seat since its creation and that there is every reason to protect it. He charged party faithful and the entire constituency to vote for the parliamentary candidate Dr Prince Armah.



He argued that his victory as anticipated by the masses is never complete until each and every Ghanaian who believes in his presidency and transformational agenda comes out to vote.



The Parliamentary candidate for the Kwesimintsim Constituency and Acting Director-General for NaCCA, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, said the constituency has witnessed a number of projects and interventions from the Akufo Addo government.



He assured NABCO beneficiaries of permanent jobs. The President is being accompanied by Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, Deputy Chief of Staff Asenso-Boakye, Agric Minister Dr Afriyie Akoto, Deputy Energy Minister Joseph Cudjoe, Kwabena Agyapong former General Secretary, Joe Baidoe-Ansah among others.

