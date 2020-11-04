General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Don’t associate in coronavirus cases rise to political activities – Former MCE

Former MCE for the Akuapem North, Dennis Aboagye

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Akuapem North, Dennis Aboagye has stated that the complete disregard for COVID-19 safety protocols during political campaigns is no fault of political parties.



According to him, the political parties put in all their efforts to get their supporters to adhere to the safety protocols but they (supporters) choose not to.



He advised social commentators and critics of political parties to rather appeal to Ghanaians at the attitudinal change level if they really want party supporters to keep to COVID-19 safety protocols.



“The problem is not about political activity. It is the non-adherence to the safety protocols which is the problem. These same people go to church and funerals without wearing nose masks. Is that too our fault as political parties?”, he asked.



Dennis explaining the situation to Sefa-Danquah who sat in for Afrifa-Mensa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show motioned that all political parties, especially, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hand out T-shirts and branded nose masks to their supporters during their campaigns.



“We give out t-shirts and nose masks but they will wear the shirts and not the nose masks when we go for these community rallies”.



He furthered that education will no more cause Ghanaians to regard COVID-19 safety protocols. “At the political rallies, we advise them to do the right thing but they don’t. It is not about education anymore. It is now about our attitudes and how we need to change it. Just like HIV/AIDs, people are aware of its dangers but will never wear any condoms or abstain.



“The issue is not necessarily political activities but the fact is that people don’t adhere to the safety protocols. We’re just trying to live our lives regardless of the pandemic”, he reiterated.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) recently warned of Ghana risking a second wave of COVID-19 if the public continues to loosen precautionary measures.



