Don't assault people who attempt suicide - Senior Psychologist Advises

General News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Senior Psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo has urged Ghanaians not to abuse nor beat people who attempt to commit suicide.



Professor Joseph Osafo noted that suicide is a mental health disorder that needs health and psychological as well as professional guidance and treatment.



The World Health Organization (WHO) defines mental health as a “state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community”.



Mental disorders, according to the WHO, are major contributors to morbidity, disability and premature mortality.



Prof. Osafo, speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, bemoaned the kind of treatment some Ghanaians mete out to people who try to take their own life.



He cautioned against terrorizing such persons or using any form of abuse to pump fear into them, stressing this doesn't help to discourage them committing suicide.



"When you find someone who wants to commit suicide, don't beat the person. If there's nothing you can do to help, you can call the Police...Anywhere suicide has been decriminalized, two or three things happen. [Number 1] People get the commitment or confidence to seek for help", he stated.