Don't ask for 'anyansafour' in one government and disappear in the other - Mahama to clergy

Former president John Dramani Mahama, has urged religious leaders to act with neutrality and by that, devoid of their political affiliation when addressing the current economic challenges Ghanaians are facing.



John Mahama contends that because the church is part of society and all societal problems have an impact on how the church runs, leaders shouldn't be scared to express their reservations when they notice things are going wrong.



“Anyansafuoeii mo wo hin?” which translates as “Where are the wise men?”, he asked.



“The church does not exist only to pray for leaders, it exists also to provide some suggestions and guidance to leaders because, after all, the church does not hang in the sky, the church exists in society, and whatever happens in society affects the church.



“Today, the economic crisis that we are in, affects our congregation and so it is necessary for the church to speak out anytime they think things are not going on properly,” he said.



Mahama was speaking at the induction ceremony of Rev Stephen Wengam as General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church in Accra on Saturday, February 25, 2023. He added that Christians shouldn’t be afraid to participate in politics because the decisions of politicians affect their way of life, hence, it is of important for Christians to add their voice to the affairs of the country.



“I said that the price that the wise pay for not participating in politics is to be ruled by fools and so we as Christians should not shy away from politics.



“I expect that this should be done no matter which government is in office. We must be seen to be balanced and nonpartisan, not ‘Anyansafuo eii mo wo hin” in one government and then go quiet in another one.



“We must always speak truth to power to whoever is in office if it affects the lives of our congregation. Christians must not be afraid to participate in politics," he added.



