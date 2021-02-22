General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Don’t approve appointments who performed poorly at vetting - Parliament told

Novihoho Afaglo, CEO, Marrer Ghana Limited

Following the sharbi performances displayed by some ministers in the ongoing vetting for ministerial positions, Ghanaians and some civil society groups are calling on the Appointments Committee and the President to immediately drop those who performed poorly.



According to some Ghanaians, the shambolic performance of these ministers if approved would be a dent on the image of the country.



Joining the campaign to crusade against the approval of some of these ministers, the Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susagtad Boat Building and sympathiser of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Novihoho Afaglo said a close look at some of the President's nominees at the Vetting Committee rings a bell of iletreacy.



Mr Afaglo said some of the nominees were seen on national television straggling to put out correct sentences together.



Speaking to the Dailyheritageonline.com, he said "My friend is a shame that a whole minister designate cannot construct a full sentence without errors."



"Seriously, the Appointments Committee need to take steps in dropping people who have no educational backgrounds or those with educational backgrounds but so clueless on the ministries they are going to head," Mr Afaglo stated.



He said over the past two weeks some of these ministers designate were reduced to public ridicule including primary school pupil questioning the integrity and leadership abilities of the government appointments.



The CEO said the opposition members on the Vetting Committee must insist of dropping those who could not put their taughts together in order not to disgrace the country when call upon.



He charged Ghanaians, civil society groups and the general public to fight the appointment of some of the ministers designate who performed abysmally at the Vetting Committee to the extend of petitioning the President.



He really pleads the President would kindly make time to monitor the Vetting Committee and his appointees not by loyalty or favour but the educational background and experience in order not to disgrace him at public forums.