General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don’t amend the constitution to favour chiefs – Maurice Ampaw warns

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has asked government not to amend the constitution to allow chiefs to partake in active politics.



He stated that "We should stick to the constitutional provision, even continue to encourage and end up sanctioning any chief that violates the constitution".



His comments come after NPP's Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu suggested that the law be amended to favour traditional authorities.



The legal practitioner, while debunking the former's claim indicated that there would be a division in the chieftaincy institution should the caveat be taken off them.



He added that the institution would lose its respect as engaging in partisan politics breeds acrimony.



"Our constitution, knowing very well the status of our chiefs and the authority our chiefs have and how chieftaincy institution is above politics decided under Article 267 of our constitution to ensure that chiefs don’t end up politicizing their institution because politics divides and politics brings acrimony and at times attracts corruption".



"If it happens like that, chiefs will lose their respect and authority in that traditional area. Chiefs will be divided; their traditional authority will be divided on party lines. There will not be unity and chiefs will be subject to election," Maurice Ampaw said in an interview with GhanaWeb.

