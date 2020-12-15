Regional News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Don't allow yourselves to be used for riots - Zongo Youth urged

Hamza Sulaiman, President of Zongo Youth Patriots in Ghana

The President of Zongo Youth Patriots in Ghana, Mr. Hamza Sulaiman, has appealed to the youth in the various Zongo Communities across the country not to allow themselves to be used as poodles by Ex-President Mahama and other politicians to cause riots in the country.



In a press release issued on Monday December 14th, 2020, he said, former President Mahama's posture after the 2020 general elections has brought brouhaha as he has refused to accept the transparent electoral results.



According to him, this act from the opposition leader has left a cause to be worried as it shakes the peace of the country and unfortunately the Zongo communities and Zongo youth have been identified as agents to cause mayhem.



Hamza Sulaiman explained that, over the years, the youth in the Zongos have been used as poodles by the NDC and others alike, to perpetuate violence without any commensurate benefits which has cast a slur on the dignity and integrity of the Zongo youths as they are seen as violence mongers a tag they must move away from.



He, emphasized that, the NPP government, in its bid to address the teething issue of low level of development in the Zongo, came up with a number of policies like the Zongo Development Fund which provided scholarships to the Zongo youth to further their educational studies; built Astro Turfs to help nurture sports talents; built schools and other social amenities which all aimed at addressing the issues that are inimical to the development of the Zongo.



He stated that, the NDC on other hand has shown beyond doubts that they have nothing good to offer the Zongo youth but to exploit them and dump them thereafter.



The Zongo Youth Patriots intimate that, if the NDC, led Ex President Mahama has concrete evidence of electoral infractions leading to their defeat, they should gather their facts and figures and go to the court for redress as the NPP and H.E Nana Akufo-Addo did in 2012 than to keep throwing tantrums and issuing threats of distabilizing the peace of the country.



The Zongo Youth Patriots, further used, the opportunity to congratulate the President-elect, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President-elect Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on their victory in the 2020 general election.

