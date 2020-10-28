Politics of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Don’t allow party politics to divide us - Dr Kofi Amoah tells Ghanaians

Ghanaian businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah has advised Ghanaians of the dangers involved with engaging in party politics.



Speaking on the need for a united front, he stated in an interview on Election Desk on GhanaWeb, that the growing division in the country as a result of party politics can cause a threat to the growth of the nation.



“We cannot allow, party politics to continue to divide us and take us off from the important things that we must be doing. This nation must become united,” he said.



According to him, politics must not create division among citizens but rather address the challenges in society.



Speaking to the host of ‘Election Desk’, Laud Adu Asare, he condemned the ‘winner takes it all’ politics in the country saying:



“The sense of politics is to create the platform for intelligent discussion to help the administration and management of the society. The point is not to divide it into little enclaves and that whoever comes into party his people and the people supporting are the ones who benefit. We must stop that otherwise, the party politics will become negative and not positive for us.”



Again, he advised Ghanaians most especially the youth to take charge of their future by utilizing the opportunities available to them adding that they must not solely depend on the government or promises from politicians.



"You are individually and collectively responsible for organising yourself to making sure that your future will continue to be brighter. That the things that you'll need can be created through efforts, not through some politicians promises to go and borrow and come and give it to you," Dr Kofi Amoah advised.



