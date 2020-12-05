General News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Don't accept money from politicians in exchange for votes – Rev. Asante urges Ghanaians

Immediate Past Chairman of the National Peace Council Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante has advised the Ghanaian electorate to desist from being used as pawns by politicians to gain their votes.



According to Rev. Asante, the Ghanaian electorate must be measured in their dealings with persons or politicians who will try to influence them with gifts, money to gain political favours.



Speaking on Dr Opuni Frimpong’s “What is Next” segment on Ghana Television, Rev. Asante advised, “Do not collect money and allow that money to induce you to vote for a particular person or political party.



“I’m told that some persons while voting at the polling station try to snap a picture of their ballot only to show to the person who has promised them some money and there’s absolutely no reason why one should be doing that,” Rev Asante cautioned.



Rev. Asante urged the Ghanaian electorate to exercise their civic duty by voting based on their preference and their conscience.



Meanwhile, a pre-election survey conducted by the Centre for Democratic Development has shown that a majority of Ghanaians said they will be willing to take money from political parties but it will not, in turn, influence their votes.



A Director of Research at the Centre, Dr. Edem Selormey during the launch of the report in October this year 2020 said further results revealed that cash transactions have overwhelmed and dominated vote-buying schemes in the upcoming 2020 polls.



“44 percent said they will take money offered and vote for the candidate of their choice while 33 percent said they will refuse the money offered and also vote for the candidate of their choice,” the report revealed.



However, Ghanaians will on Monday, December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament as part of four year constitutional mandate.





