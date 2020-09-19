General News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Don’t accept UEW Doctorate, it’s tainted with innocent blood – Avea Nsoh to Ocquaye

Prof Avea Nsoh, former Upper East regional Minister

Former Upper East regional Minister, Prof. Avea Nsoh, has warned the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, to evaluate the University of Education, Winneba before he accepts an Honorary Degree to be conferred on him by the University in October 2020.



According to him, the Vice-Chancellor of the troubled University is not clean even though he is supposed to be Reverend Father.



The former Principal of the College of Languages Education described the Doctorate to be conferred on the Speaker of Parliament as a blood-tainted Doctorate which he believes should be rejected.



Stating some of the illegalities and deaths the Vice-Chancellor for the University’s actions have caused in a lengthy post sighted by MyNewsGh.com he said, "Mr. Emmanuel Kuturglo, a very hard-working administrative staff who was transferred to the Ajumako Campus and then within one was again transferred to the Mampong campus. He met his premature death whilst returning to Mampong after visiting his family whom he could not go with because of the punitive nature of the transfer.b. Mr. Henry Kpodo: You also may wish to find out how the secretary to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mawutor Avoke suddenly died.c. Mr. Samuel Kwedoe Okai: Then, you will also want to know how a very qualified former Ag. Director of Security with over 10 years of service in the Ghana Armed Forces, a master’s degree in security and two years as Head of the University of Education, Winneba security did not only lose his position to another person but lost his precious life soon after”.



According to him, apart from causing the death of these people with his actions, the Vice Chancellor for the University of Education has sown seeds of disunity in the University and has also dismissed people illegally who are currently fighting back with the courts with resources they don’t even have.



“Then, you have the careers and families of those dismissed illegally wailing for justice from persons of your status and background. Most of these dismissed staff have stayed in the courts (where you are used to) to seek justice with resources that they do not have. How will such people feel when they see you on national TV or hear you on National radio taking an award from their oppressor? How will their wives/husbands and children who have little or nothing to feed, think of you and other persons of similar stature? Can their children in particular be inspired by your office and similar positions?”



