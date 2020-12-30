General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Don’t abuse your positions and engage in galamsey – Pastor to delegates, MP-elect

MP-elect for Kwadaso, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko

The head pastor of Potter’s House Assembly of God, Prophet Fredrick Ameyaw Boamah has advised the delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to cease from doing anything that will bring the name of the Akufo-Addo led government into disrepute



“Don’t abuse your office; don’t engage yourself in galamsey activities and other criminal activities because your party is in power”, the pastor admonished when Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Kwadaso, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko and other party executives visited the church to thank God for successful polls.



According to the pastor, politicians across the divide should seek the face of God to enable them deliver on their mandate as lawmakers and agents of development for the people they represent in their various constituents.



“It is good you’ve come to seek the blessings of God. Don’t let this be the last. Get closer to the Almighty God and he will also grant you wisdom in whatever you want to do for your Constituents”, Prophet Fredrick Ameyaw Boamah prayed.



Dr Kingsley Nyarko, the MP-elect later in an interview with MyNewGh.com also pledged to break the ‘one-term MP’ tag, which has been hanging on the neck of the constituency.



According to him, the overwhelming endorsement for him was a clear demonstration of the people’s willingness to work closely with him to improve living conditions in the area.



Dr Nyarko, who is the Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board, recorded a total of 61,772 out of the 70,944 valid votes cast.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.