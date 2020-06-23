xxxxxxxxxxx of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Don’t abandon your duties in Parliament – Speaker to defeated NPP MPs

Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has appealed to the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Members of Parliament who were defeated in the party’s just ended Parliamentary primaries not to abandon the work of Parliament following their loss.



Out of 41 MPs who lost their bid to continue to stay in parliament on the ticket of the NPP only 5 showed up today.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Prof. Oquaye urged the affected Legislators to take consolation in the possibility of an appointment into the executive should the party retain power, adding that one cannot always win a fight.



“Those who did not win, better luck next time. We are in a very competitive situation and in fact one thing that we must all realize is that sometimes we lose sometimes we win. Once we win a fight be prepared to lose one someday and that is the name of the game. In fact, if nobody lost nobody would have been here.”



Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu urged parliament to get more involved in determining the fate of performing MPs.



Minister for parliamentary affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu conceded the exits will in the short term affect the business of Parliament.



The Suame MP, however, rubbished claim the outcome of the primaries is a verdict on the poor performance of the Nana Addo administration.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.