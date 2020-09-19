General News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: GNA

Don’t abandon your books - GES Director urges BECE graduates

Photo of BECE graduates after their last paper

Madam Victoria Mahama Aganalie, the Builsa North District Director of the Ghana Education Service, has urged the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates to continue to revise their notes as they await their results.



She said continuous studies would enable them to gain a solid foundation in their next level on the academic ladder.



“Don’t say you have completed and so you loiter about aimlessly. Stay home and continue to read your books.”



Madam Aganalie gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the end of the five-day BECE, which ended in the District.



She cautioned the graduates to desist from all forms of social vices such as drug abuse and alcoholism and to help their parents with basic chores at home.



She entreated the students, especially the girls not to engage in premarital sex.



“If you get pregnant, at this age, it will affect your education,” she added.



The Director said most of the graduates had planned to organise parties to mark the end of the examination, and cautioned them to celebrate in moderation.

They should also adhere to the social distancing protocol of the Ghana Health Service.



The Director congratulated the pupils for the successful end of the examinations.



A total of 1,117 candidates sat for the five-day nationwide examination in the District.



Out of the number, 568 were boys and 549 were girls, however, 19 pupils comprising one boy and 18 girls were absent.



The examination took place at four centres across the District namely; the Sandema Senior High Technical School (SANSECTECH), Sandema Senior High school (SANSEC), Saint Martin's Junior High School (JHS) at Wiaga and the Chuchuliga JHS.



At the SANSECTECH examination centre, seven schools namely; the Bilinsa Junior High School (JHS), Afoko, Kalijiisa, Kori, Anankum, Success International and the Akak-Yeri JHSs took part in the examination.



Some of the pupils after the examination shared mixed feelings with the GNA, while the entire examination was a walk-over for some, others said their expectations were not met in some of the papers.



A Pupil from the Anankum JHS, Master Richard Ayaagela, who aims to read Virtual Arts at the Senior High School level, said the papers were good.



Miss Patience Ayoma from the Afoko JHS, however, said apart from the Mathematics paper, which was difficult for her, the rest of the papers were good.





Miss Lois Anadem from the Success International JHS said she was very confident of grade six in the entire examination.



“All the papers were good. I want to go to Saint Louis SHS in Kumasi and read Science I aim to be a gynaecologist in future if God permits.”





