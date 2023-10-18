Dominion TV's new compelling content targets Africa's 700 million Christian population

Religion of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: Dominion TV

Dominion TV on 13th October 2023 hosted a special forum before an audience of Ghanaian advertising agencies and market influencers exploring one of Africa’s largest affinity groups.



Speaking at the forum held at Ecobank Head Office in Accra, President and Vice Chair of Dominion TV Rosa Whitaker said Christians are more than a religious bloc.



According to her, African Christians represent a diverse base of largely young men, women, and children who collectively form the continent's largest affinity group. Yet how much is known about their market potential? Data-driven insights have been sparse. This is why we undertook a qualitative and anecdotal study to learn about this expanding demographic.



The General Manager of Dominion TV, Tracy Malone in her address revealed the station's strategic move to tap into the vast Christian market of over 700 million people.



Tracy highlighted the new strategy during an event hosted by Dominion TV to present the findings of their commissioned study on engaging the African Christian Digital market. The new strategy provides a unique advantage for business owners and advertisers to connect with a broader audience through diverse, compelling content in areas such as fitness, lifestyle, entertainment, sports, music, and dance.



Well, it's an exciting project." We started with the study, so we wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to really understand the demographics in terms of how much they spend, what they watch, what they do, what they want to see, and what their lifestyles are.



Now we're putting it all together so that people don't just come to watch Papa [Archbishop Duncan-Williams] on Sunday and then switch to another station, but they stay for the whole thing.



She presented their vision for Dominion TV to be Africa's go-to platform for everything from fitness and lifestyle to music, dance, and children's programming.



There would be captivating content, empowering content, content that helps people advance, and content that truly makes people happy"she said.



Dr. Juliete Ehimuan, a leading digital technology expert and former inaugural Director of Google West Africa, delivered the keynote address on the topic "The 700 Million Christian Market: Accessing Africa's Largest Consumer Group."



Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Lady Rosa Whitaker Duncan-Williams, founder and vice chairwoman of Dominion TV, were both in attendance.



About Dominion TV



Dominion Television was founded by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams in 2014. It transitioned from a Ghanaian ministry media network to a Pan-African commercial Christian media house in 2017 with an investment from The Whitaker Group.



Going beyond traditional Christian programming, Dominion TV’s diversified content features include films, sports, fashion, food, entertainment, documentaries, and special features on finances, health, and programming to promote “inspired and empowered living.



Its founder, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and his wife, Lady Rosa Whitaker, pooled their vast experience — in ministry and business, respectively — to create a television network that pairs an Africa-focused mission with a global vision.



Dominion TV can be accessed 24/7 in 48 African countries on DSTV (Channel 352), GOtv (Channel 181), and digitally.











