'Dominic Bosompem is an imposter, ignore his statement' - Manhyia South NPP chairman fires back

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Manhyia South Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, popularly known as 'Tom Tom', has described the claim by the Odotobri Constituency Chairman of the party, Dominic Bosompem that he is the Dean of the Ashanti Regional Constituency Chairmen of the NPP as fake.



He said Bosompem ceased to be the Dean of the Constituency Chairmen on January 6, 2024, when he was voted out in an election.



On January 18, 2024, Bosompem stated with the headline, “This Won’t Happen Again” - Ashanti chairmen To Nana B”.



In the said statement, Bosompem who described himself as “Dean, Ashanti Regional Constituency Chairmen, NPP”, sought on behalf of the Regional Constituency Chairmen, to apologize to the National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, over a statement Tom Tom issued calling on Nana B to apologize over his defence of Chairman Wontumi in his infamous “I owe a Kingdom in Ashanti” statement.



Setting the records straight, the Manhyia South Constituency Chairman stated that Bosompem was appointed as Dean of the Regional Constituency Chairmen for six months by Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party.



He further pointed out that Bosompem ceased to be Dean on January 6, 2024, after an election that saw the Bantama Constituency Chairman, Fiifi Mensah winning to become the new Dean.



“Dominic Bosompem was voted out by the Regional Constituency Chairmen in an election we held at Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi so he is no more our Dean and therefore has no locus to state on behalf of our group. He did not even consult anyone in our group before issuing the statement,” Tom Tom emphasized.



On that score, he stated, “I urge the rank and file of our party as well as the general public to disregard the statement Bosompem, who is an imposter, issued on behalf of the constituency chairmen.”



He stated that he still stands by the statement he issued calling on Nana B to apologize.



“I stand by that statement and will not back down,” he asserted.