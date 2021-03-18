Domelovo owes no one handing over notes - Anti-Corruption Campaigner

General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Anti-Corruption Campaigner, Edem Senanu has insisted that the recently-forced-into-retirement Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo already submitted his handing over notes eight (8) months ago.



“Domelevo has submitted his handing over notes already. So it is very strange for the Audit Service Board Chair to ask for the report when the President has wished him (Domelevo) well. That’s not how it is done in the public service”.



He believes handing over notes prepared by Domelevo before his forced leave, suffices for a final handing over note for departing his office.



“I know Domelevo would’ve prepared a comprehensive report to make sure no blames were laid on him when he went on leave. That should be enough”, he said.



He considers it comical for the head of the Audit Service Board, Edward Dua Agyeman to now demand handing over notes from an Auditor-General he forced out of office, disregarding standards and procedures put in place by the law.



He noted that the proper thing should have been done before Domelovo was forced on leave. “The policy requires officers at the level of Domelovo to be given 30 days to hand over their notes before going on leave but Domelevo was given 24 hours which was not right”.



Solidifying his point on the demand for Domelovo’s final handing over notes being baseless, Edem furthered, “Domelevo did not manage or undertake any audit when he ended his leave so why ask for a report from him? This is out of place because his final notes before proceeding on leave will entail all up-to-date details on his office’s activities”.



According to him if the Audit Board had any issues with Domelovo’s notes presented 8 months ago, “they should’ve raised concerns long ago. But now that you have forced him to retire, you can’t ask for a report from him. No wonder the man says this demand is preposterous”, he stated.



Background



A letter signed by the Chairman of the Audit Service Board, Edward Dua Agyeman, dated March 16, asked Mr. Domelevo to complete the handing over notes and hand same over within two weeks, “Counting on your cooperation”.



However, Mr. Domelevo, who disagreed with the demand responded in detail;



(1) Paragraph 2 of the letter from the Office of the President dated 29th June 2020 requested that I “hand over all matters relating to the Office of the Auditor-General to Mr. Johnson Akuamuah Asiedu” who has been in charge since 1st July 2020;



(2) The letter from the Secretary to the President referred to in (1) above, delivered to me after 4pm on June 29, 2020 requested that I started the leave on 1st of July 2020 contrary to Section 27 of the Labour Act. The Section provides that at least 30 days notice shall be given to the worker prior to the commencement of the leave.



(3) The short and unlawful notice from the Presidency notwithstanding, I prepared a handing-over note and handed over to the Acting Auditor-General on 30th June 2020 and he has been in charge for over 8 months;



(4) When I resumed work on the 3rd of March 2021, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu did not hand over to me with the excuse that the handing-over note was not ready; and



(5) After 9pm of the 3rd March 2021 (the day I resumed work), I received a letter from the Secretary to the President requesting that I proceed on retirement.



All the above notwithstanding, if you so wish, please direct the Acting Auditor-General to hand over to me and I will thereafter handover to him.