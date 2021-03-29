Domelevo wishes President Akufo-Addo 'Happy Birthday'

General News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Daniel Yao Domelevo, the retired Auditor-General, has wished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a happy birthday.



Akufo-Addo is celebrating his 77th birthday today, March 29, 2021.



On his Facebook timeline, the former Auditor-General who was forced into early retirement by the President wrote, “Happy birthday H. E. Nana Addo. Age with grace.”



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was born to Edward Akufo-Addo and Adeline Sylvia Eugenia Ama Yeboakua Akufo-Addo on March 29, 1944.



Daniel Domelevo was forced into retirement by the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after going on leave for 167 days.



The President in a letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President, indicated that his documents indicated that he was supposed to have retired in June 2020 and therefore thanked him for his services rendered to the country.



“The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June, 1960, and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June, 2020.”



The statement explained that “based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office.”



“The President thanks you for your service to the nation and wishes you the very best in your future endeavours,” the March 3 statement concluded.



