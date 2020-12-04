General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Domelevo will not come back – John Mahama

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama believes that by the time Auditor-General, Yaw Domelevo exhaust his leave period, a new person would have been appointed to fill the void.



Daniel Domelevo has been on a 167-day accumulated leave since July 1, 2020.



According to Mahama, there is no way Domelevo will return to the position as Nana Akufo-Addo is bent on relieving him of his duties as Auditor General.



John Mahama told GHOne’s Serwaa Amihere that Domelevo is a goner and will be replaced before his leave ends.



Mahama, who was speaking about the corruption record of the Akufo-Addo-led government, said the resignation of Martin Amidu and the decision to force Domelevo to go on leave are enough proof of how poor the government has performed when it comes to the fight against corruption.



"Martin Amidu has decided to step down because of the corruption in government. Look at the hounding out of the Auditor General because he was investigating Kroll and Associates.”



Serwaa Amihere interjects: “But he is on leave.”



Mahama responds: He is on leave and you think he is coming back. Who changes your lock when you go on leave? If you go on leave and they change the keys to your office, does it indicate that you are coming back?” he quizzed.



John Mahama opined that Akufo-Addo’s failure to allow institutions to deal with corrupt persons in his government is an indication that he is also corrupt.



“It’s obvious that this government is swimming in corruption. As president, you have to work with a diverse group of people and you are not responsible for their moral upbringing but when corruption occurs, it is your duty to leave them to the corruption agencies but when you interfere in the works of the agencies then you are showing that you are corrupt,” he said.



John Mahama at a rally in the Northern Region on November 29, 2020, averred that President Akufo-Addo and some relatives came into government to enrich themselves.



“They have shown that they came into office for themselves alone. Nana Akufo-Addo said if you came into office to make money, his government is not the place to be and you should be in the private sector,” Mr. Mahama said at a rally at Kakpagyili in the Tamale South Constituency of the Northern Region.



“Look at all his relatives making money, they are not in the private sector. They are ministers and occupy government positions, and yet he doesn’t have the nerve to sack anybody. When people engage in corruption, you suspend them and the next time you see they are back, and he has tied the hands of all the corruption institutions,” Mr. Mahama said.





