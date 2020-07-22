General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Domelevo was kicked out to cover-up coronavirus fund usage - Ras Mubarak

Ras Mubarak, Member of Parliament for Kumbungu

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has claimed that the government’s unwillingness to render accounts of all funds approved for the COVID-19 pandemic explains why the Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo was forced to go on his accumulated leave.



Ras Mubarak, who’s also a member of the Public Accounts Committee said Domelovo was kicked out of the way to enable the government to conceal the expenditure on COVID-19 funds.



“Interestingly I know of attempts to petition the Auditor-General to audit the way COVID-19 funds have been spent. And knowing NPP for who they are, they knew that if the Auditor-General who is so dedicated to his work and our country - Ghana audits the fund, there would be a problem. And so they needed to get rid of him,” he told host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM.



He said the so-called 400,000 persons that were allegedly fed daily by the government was a sham.



“They cannot account for many of the funds that parliament approved for them to fight COVID-19,” Mubarak said, adding “And if the Auditor-General were to audit them, there would have been infractions, misappropriation, and the rest of it.”



Chairman for the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah has rejected demands for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to render accounts of all funds approved for the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Minority and Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper have asked for Mr. Ofori-Atta to account in detail the use the over 16 billion cedis granted to government to fill the fiscal gap created as a result of the pandemic has been put to.



They ground their demand in the Public Finance Management Act.



But speaking to the media, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah argued the demands of accountability are untenable.



According to the New Juaben South MP accountability of public funds rest with the Auditor General and not Parliament through a mid-year budget review.



But Kumbungu MP Ras Mubarak disagreed.



He holds the view that the Minister must at least account for withdrawals from the contingency fund as he promised during the approval.



Ras, alleged that the claim the Auditor General is the only person to audit the COVID-19 funds informed President Akufo Addo’s decision to sack Mr Domelevo who has been asked to proceed on leave.

