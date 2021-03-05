Politics of Friday, 5 March 2021

Domelevo’s 'forced retirement' an affront to the fight against corruption - CSOs

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisation Against Corruption has described the "forced retirement” of Daniel Yaw Domelevo as an affront to the fight against corruption.



A statement issued by the CSOs stated that they are disappointed about the latest development surrounding the work of Daniel Yaw Domelevo.



They argued that the Auditor-General excelled in his work, but he has been forced out, and this would send wrong signals about President Akufo-Addo.



The CSOs further expressed their disappointment at the Supreme Court for delaying 2 suits they filed challenging the ”forced accumulated leave” Mr. Domelevio was asked to proceed on.



President Akufo-Addo has officially retired the Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo.



“The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is June 1, 1960, and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was June 1, 2020,” the letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo Wednesday, the Secretary to the President announced.



By extension, therefore, “the President is of the view that you have formally left office.”



It added that Johnson Akuamoa-Asiedu will continue to act as Auditor-General until the President appoints a substantive head.



But the CSOs in their statement described this as an affront to good governance and the fight against corruption.