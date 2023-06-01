Domelevo received justice late – Franklin Cudjoe on Supreme Court ruling

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

The founder of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling declaring Domelevo’s forced leave as unconstitutional.



Franklin Cudjoe in a tweet stated that the former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, has defeated authoritarianism but justice was delivered to him late.



“Domelevo defeats authoritarianism. Just, that justice was delivered so late. Kudos to the CDD and CSOs that fought the "unconstitutional," he wrote.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2020 asked the then Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo to proceed on a 169 accumulated leave.



Civil society organisations filed a suit arguing that the president's actions undermined the independence of the Auditor-General's office after Mr. Domelevo's forced leave had sparked allegations of attempts to hinder anti-corruption efforts.



The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, upheld the suit, declaring the president's directive as "unconstitutional and null and void," thus putting an end to two years of legal disputes after the president rejected appeals to rescind the directive.





