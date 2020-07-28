General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Domelevo locked out of office 28 days into forced leave

Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo

Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo has revealed that locks to his office have been changed without his knowledge.



This comes after he was forced to proceed on leave by President Akufo-Addo last month.



Domelevo who was unhappy with the directive from the president wrote back to the president asking him to reconsider his decision.



The reward for seemingly challenging the president’s order was an extension of his initial leave period from 123 to 167 days.



On Tuesday, Domelevo visited his office with the intentions of picking up some documents.



Unfortunately for him, he got there only discover that he no longer has access to the office as the locks had been changed.



After learning that it was the board’s decision that locks are changed, Domelevo enquired from them on the reason behind their actions but no tangible reason was given him.



Domelevo’s perceived struggles with the government commenced when he surcharged the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo over his office’s payment of $1million to Kroll and Associates Limited for some consultancy services.



But barely a day after Domelevo began his leave, the acting Auditor-General expressed satisfaction with the documents submitted by the Senior Minister in defence of the surcharge.





