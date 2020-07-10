General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Domelevo leave brouhaha: Your actions dangerous to society – Adom-Otchere slams CSOs

play videoDaniel Domelevo was asked to proceed on leave

Paul Adom-Otchere says the collective decision by Civil Society Organizations in Ghana (CSOs) to support the Auditor General is very dangerous to Ghana’s development.



Speaking on Good Evening Ghana on Thursday, July 9, Adom-Otchere indicated that “What Civil Society did is particularly dangerous to the development of our society. Very very dangerous!”



He explained that the support the CSOs are giving to Mr Domelevo prevents progress even though Barack Obama, the former President of the USA, charged the country in 2009 to build strong institutions instead of individuals.



“Is Civil Society not supposed to be the bastion of the development of our country to be helping to develop institutions of state under a constitutional democracy. Should Civil Society be the one to bring us in the reverse of what Barack Obama is advising?” he asked.



“What is it about Domelevo that cannot be translated to the Audit Service? Why can’t Civil Society support the Audit Service to do their work? Why are we supporting a strongman, what is the point,” Adom-Otchere charged.



About 500 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) across the country have begun a campaign to get President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to rescind his decision on the Auditor General (AG), Daniel Domelevo to proceed on his accumulated leave.



Under the taglines #bringbackdomelevo and #letinstitutionswork, the CSOs are of the view that the action by the President was unconstitutional and a threat to the liberation of the AG and other independent governance institutions.



At the launch of the campaign in Accra yesterday, Dr Kojo Asante, Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) who read a statement on behalf of the CSOs, urged the President to reverse his decision to affirm his commitment against the corruption fight.



In his criticism, Paul Adom-Otchere, however, admitted that in building stronger institutions, the state will need ‘men’ to do that and not inanimate objects.



The CSOs against Corruption includes CDD-Ghana, SEND Ghana; Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII); Citizens Movement against Corruption (CMaC); Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) and Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG).



Others are Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA), Right To Information(RTI) Coalition; One Ghana Movement, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative and Penplusbytes.



Watch below the Editorial of Good Evening Ghana.





