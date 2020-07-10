General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Domelevo is a ‘strong man’ focused on building institutions – Dr Asante replies Adom Otchere

Director of Policy Research at the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante has floored host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere’s assertion that demands for the return of the Auditor General to office by Civil Society Organisations is dangerous.



According to him, Daniel Yaw Domelevo’s time in office has proven that he is a man who’s dedicated to building strong institutions, hence supporting him is in no way detrimental to the progress of the institution, the Audit Service.



Paul Adom Otchere on Thursday stated that the decision by Civil Society Organizations in Ghana (CSOs) to support the Auditor General is very dangerous to Ghana’s development as it prevents progress.



“Is Civil Society not supposed to be the bastion of the development of our country to be helping to develop institutions of state under a constitutional democracy. Should Civil Society be the one to bring us in the reverse of what Barack Obama is advising?” he asked.



But taking to Facebook, Dr Asante assured Adom Otchere that Daniel Domelevo is “all about building institutions.”



He noted that “When you (Mr Domelevo) arrived, you insisted that the Audit Service is capable of conducting all-state audit as long as the personnel were available. Many audits that were done by private audits stopped. Second, you insisted that you were going to digitise the asset declaration process after many years of using paper. You decided to use the IT staff in your office to do it instead of hiring an IT firm because you wanted to challenge them. Since, you have been at the Audit Service, people have to be at meetings on time. You are at every meeting on time and close on time. You have been exemplary.”



To Dr Asante, “this is how institutions are built.”



He, however, mentioned that the president’s assumed powers to supervise and discipline heads of independent government institutions is rather worrying and a threat to Ghana’s democracy.



“Second point, we don't agree with the President that his power of appointment gives him administrative, supervisory and disciplinary powers in relation to heads of independent governance institutions. That understanding if accepted is what threatens our democracy, our system of checks and balances.”



