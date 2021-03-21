Domelevo Sacking: Presidency sought to set the records straight through 21-page reply - Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has said that the intention behind the 21-page response from the Office of the President to the CSOs against corruption on the sacking of former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, was purely to set the records straight.



He explained that with all the details, attacks and counter attacks flying around about the handling of the matter, and, accusations of a failure on the part of the government to tackle issues of corruption, there was the need to issue such a detailed document.



On the night of Friday, March 19, 2021, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Executive Secretary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, issued a 21-page open letter to the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations Against Corruption.



Answering a question in relation to the above during a press briefing on Sunday, March 21, 2021, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah stated that the government hopes that this document will bring a finality to the public tussle.



"One of the parts of the statemen as was issued, it says that 'Mr. Domelevo was neither sacked nor his appointment terminated. He retired by operation of law because he had attained the compulsory retirement age of 60 years.'



"So if you ask a question, what does the Office of the President seek to achieve, it is to set the records straight because as I've mentioned, you see people couching narratives, using different analysis and gradually, the facts begin to change. So, it is a purely technical matter of the former Auditor-General who retired by operation of law and comments by civil society organizations that seek to distort the matter of fact that has transpired," he explained.