Domefaase chaos: Stay calm, military won’t harm you – MP to locals

Member of Parliament for Domeabra Obom, Sophia Ackuaku has asked her constituents to remain calm amid the military harassment of locals in the enclave.



She claims the military will not harm them saying “I believe that they’ve moved on instruction”



Scores of fear-stricken residents of Dome Faase in the Greater Accra Region have fled the town following a clash that left two military personnel, injured.



More troops have been deployed to the town less than 24hrs after the incident. Locals have since complained of harassment by the military personnel.



Commenting on the development on Accra-based Citi Fm, Sophia Akuaku said she “assumes that the military is on a mission”, and only hope that they would do a professional job.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Defence, Maj. Rtd. Derrick Oduro has revealed that the two soldiers who were brutally assaulted were on official duty (Operation Calm Life) patrols.



According to him, the soldiers were on a legitimate assignment and should not have been subjected to such ordeal.



The two from the Army Headquarters and the 64 Infantry Regiment were attacked at a stone quarry which is in dispute where they were on guard duty.

