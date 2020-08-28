Regional News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Domeabra Electoral Area appeals for bridge

Some people of Dormeabra Electoral Area the social auditing forum

The people of Dormeabra Electoral Area in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region have appealed to the District Assembly to provide a bridge linking Adom and the Catholic Mission to facilitate their movement.



Mr Nicholas Adu Gyamfi, the Assembly Member, who made the appeal on behalf of the people at a social auditing forum, organised by the District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), also asked for a toilet facility for the market.



Mr Asare Danso, the Birim South District Chief Executive, commended the NCCE for creating an environment for the people to express their opinions on the development of the District.



He said community engagement with duty bearers was the key to good democratic governance.



Mr Yaw Somuah, the District Director of the NCCE, said the social auditing was organised under the Accountability, Rule of law and Anti-Corruption Programme.



Mr Emmanuel Okyere, an Engineer at Works Department of the Birim South District Assembly, assured the people of the support of the Department to ensure those social amenities they had appealed for were granted.

