Dome market fire: Ga East MCE assures victims of efforts to relocate and support them financially to restart business

Regional News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: GMA

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has assured victims of the Sunday, 7th January Dome Market fire outbreak of her efforts and commitment towards providing the necessary support to ensure they return to business soonest.



Fire ravaged a section of the Dome Market the night of Sunday, 7th January, 2024, around 9pm, resulting in the loss of valuable items belonging to some of the traders.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, accompanied by the Municipal Coordinating Director MCD Mr Nii-Amarh Ashitey, Municipal Works Engineer MWE, Peter Bah-Lano, and the Dome Zonal Council Secretary, Joseph Degraft Omanano, led charges to support the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and some volunteers to dowse the rampaging fire to avoid spreading through the entire market.



On Friday, Hon. Kaakie Mann visited the market, escorted by officers from the Madina Divisional Police Command, to further inspect the extent of damage the fire outbreak caused and interact with the traders, particularly the victims.



Addressing the affected traders, the Hon. MCE assured of the efforts the Assembly was making to relocate and support them with some funds to enable them resume business.



She indicated that Officers from the Assembly have taken record of those affected, stating that they will all be attended to and ensure they quickly recover from the effects of the fire and get their livelihoods back on track.



Hon. Kaakie Mann further refuted claims by a group of traders in the market alleging her knowledge of the cause of the fire outbreak, stating that "we left here 2:30am (on Monday) and I'm surprised some of you are saying I know about it and that the Assembly served notices of ejection to allow for a project to be undertaken (at a section of the market further from the spot of the fire) and because you did not move, we have come to set fire here".







"The market is for us (the Assembly) so how can we turn around and set the place on fire. This is never true and it's not the first time the market has witnessed fire outbreak. We should rather ponder over what could be causing such fires here in the market such as canopy extensions to the stores and illegal electricity connections. These are the things we should think about and find ways to address them to avoid future occurrence", she intimated.



"We know some of you have taken loans to do your business and as an Assembly, we have to find ways to support you to return to business", she added.



She indicated that the Municipal NADMO Directorate have submitted their report on the fire outbreak and awaiting reports from the GNFS and Police to enable the Assembly and the Government plan the way forward in addressing the fire outbreaks in the market.



The Hon. MCE presented a cash amount to the affected traders through their leadership, urging them to have patience for and cooperate with the Assembly to strategize on the next line of action in helping them to return to business as soon as possible.



She also commended the Dome Zonal Council Secretary, Joseph Degraft Omanano, and two young men and a woman who risked their lives to salvage the situation by breaking into locked shops to remove some valuables and helped to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the market.



The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Nii-Amarh Ashitey, appealed to the traders to cooperate with and support the Assembly in efforts to relocate and find financial assistance for them to restart business.



He again pleaded with them not to resort to demonstrations as means of getting their demands on the Assembly, however, they should follow laid-down processes and report their concerns to the Assembly for redress.