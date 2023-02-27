Dome-Kwabenya: Israel Susuli picks form to contest NDC parliamentary primaries

Politics of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: Elvis Kyei Arthur, Contributor

A communications project specialist, Israel Kwaku Mensah Susuli, has picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency of the Greater Accra Region.



Israel Susuli, who contested but narrowly lost the primaries in 2019, is in pole position to win and wrestle the Dome-Kwabenya seat from Sarah Adwoa Safo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the first time in the history of the constituency.



His track-record and contributions to the development of the NDC in the constituency is his trump card.



According to a letter of intent to contest the Dome-Kwabenya primaries, available to ghanaweb.com, Israel Susuli opined that the NDC in the constituency needs a candidate with an overwhelming grassroots support, who can be trusted to foster teamwork and party cohesion at all levels of the constituency to enhance the chances of winning the seat on the ticket of the NDC.



Israel Kwaku Mensah Susuli explained that it has become imperative on him to heed the voices of the many gallant compatriots calling on him to contest the primaries again with an assurance of overwhelming support from the rank and file of the party this time round.



He appealed to the party leadership in the constituency to support and project his candidature for resounding victory both in the primaries and the 2024 parliamentary election.



Who is Israel?



Israel Kwaku Mensah Susuli is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Susuli Group - a Sales and Marketing Agency which is also into Farming.



He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Project Management from the Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA) and also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing Management from the Central University College - Accra.



He spent his teen days working as a Youth Programs Coordinator at the National Theatre of Ghana and has been part of the success story of most major National youth events in the early 2000s.



Mr. Susuli worked with Promasidor Ghana Limited as National Events & Sponsorship/Category Manager and later joined Nestle Ghana Limited as Category Development Manager for Nescafe. He also led major Brand Campaigns for top local and international brands including Yup by SG Bank, Cowbell, Onga, Chivas, Jameson, McVities and Nescafe.



Israel Kwaku Mensah Susuli is an Award-winning Poultry/Livestock Farmer.



Meanwhile, a press statement from the General Secretary of the NDC, Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has explained that the NDC has opened nominations for the election of its Presidential Candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 General Elections.



“As such, effective, midnight of 22nd February, 2023, nomination forms for parliamentary candidates will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com.” the statement noted.



According to Hon. Kwetey, the nomination forms for Presidential aspirants can be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 8am on Tuesday, 22nd February, 2023.



However, the Functional Executive Committee of the party has put the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in some twenty-seven (27) constituencies on hold with an assurance of announcing a new date for the opening of nominations in those constituencies soon.