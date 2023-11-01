Dollars to buy votes: Useless statement, you'll lose your seat! - Bibiani MP blasted

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has vowed to campaign to remove the Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Alfred Obeng-Boateng.



The lawmaker said in a viral video that he has a stack of dollars to pay delegates to retain him in Parliament.







“I am telling you that the money I will use for the primaries is in dollars, and that money has been secured long ago. I must be frank with you. That is money I am not touching under any circumstances.



“So, I laugh seeing all that they are doing. I have dollars there for that primaries. What I can tell my delegates is that I will pay more than double what anyone who will contest me will offer them. They should take that from me. If they come together and decide to pay GHC 10,000 per delegate, I will pay more than that”, the MP disclosed.



He further said; “Whatever they pay, even if they pay GHC 20,000, I will pay more than GHC 20,000 because I know how much I have put there. I know how much I have reserved; that is why I saved in dollars so that the money will not lose value.”



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah, boiling with anger at these words, described the lawmaker as having no respect for humans and branded his statements an "insult" to his constituents.



He promised to mount intense opposition against the lawmaker.



"Have you heard that an MP says he stashed dollars in a room to pay delegates? That's an insult. Wherever he is, hear me out because personally, I have a property in Bibiani, my father hails from that constituency. I will go all out; I will leave my work and campaign against him.



"Politics is not about money...You have to come and show where you got that money from. You have said this openly that you are going to use it to pay delegates...Do the laws in Ghana permit this? This is not even about you having dollars but to say you are going to use to induce delegates, and you want us to allow you to become an MP. Come on, come on! He doesn't respect humans. If he did, he wouldn't have said these useless things," he fumed.



He asked Alfred Obeng-Boateng to anticipate losing his seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.



"If you win the (his party's) primaries, fine, but to become MP, this is your last one. In fact, it's your first, and it will be your last. You can't become MP again if you think you can buy people to become Member of Parliament. It is a shame!", he berated the legislator on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



