Dokua sponsors free health outreach for Okaikwei North

Health News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

The aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Okaikwei North Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has organised a medical outreach for the constituents to diagnose, treat and prevent some illnesses.



The constituents, who were visibly elated with the exercise turned out massively in their numbers when it kicked off on 1st September, 2023. People from all walks of life including the elderly, women, and children are being checked for various illnesses.



The residents were screened for blood pressure, diabetes, malaria, Hepatitis B, blood sugar level, and eye screening among many others. Those who tested positive were given medication while others were also given new lenses to improve their eyesight.



The health screening, which is scheduled to end on 7th September 2023 is taking place at Akweteyman, Nii Boiman, Anahuma (4 September), Anumele (5 September), Abofu (6 September), and Achimota (7 September).



Under the auspices of the Dokua Foundation – established to drive the philanthropic initiatives of the lawmaker – the constituents, who do not have National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards are being registered for new ones while others had their expired cards renewed.



Speaking about the rationale for the exercise, Ama Dokua, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, said the well-being of the constituents is paramount and the exercise is part of measures to improve their health.



“Your health is your wealth,” she said. “So, it has always been my priority to ensure that the people I represent live in a healthy community that will eventually lead to a wealthy community.”



“The ultimate is to ensure that the constituents have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their economic situations or political affiliations. I am impressed with the turnout and this health outreach programme is going to be routine among many other initiatives yet to be rolled out in the areas of education, poverty eradication among others,” Ama Dokua added.



The constituents expressed gratitude to Ama Dokua and called on the delegates to vote for her to become the next Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North Constituency.



“This is unprecedented. She didn’t discriminate, unlike previous health screenings that we’ve witnessed in this constituency. I have been given free lens and for me, it’s a lifesaver. God bless, Ama Dokua,” a beneficiary of the eye screening said.



“We really need development and what we have witnessed is a testimony that she’s indeed a mother for all. We cannot wait to have her as our MP. We thank her so much and we’ll throw our weight behind her,” a delegate, who wants to remain anonymous, said.