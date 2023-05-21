Does killing your spouse change your economic situation? - Sociologist quizzes

General News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

A Sociologist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Mark Kwaku Mensah Obeng has said he cannot fathom the reason for abusive relationships in Ghana.



He says the economy is indeed hard-hitting but that doesn’t guarantee people to abuse their partners all in the name of hardship, after all, the situation doesn’t change after killing your partner.



“So, by killing and abusing your spouse, suddenly your economic situation turns around and becomes better? No. What I admit is that the economic situation we find ourselves in potentially puts virtually everybody at risk,” he said whiles speaking on GhanaWeb’s Lowdown with Daniel Oduro.



The sociologist further said that such situations need people’s emotional intelligence to be on the high to control them.



“This is also where your emotional intelligence comes in; your sign of maturity comes in. In the past, we have said that marriage matures people, family matures people, some of the risky behaviour; I mean there’s enough research to show that married men in particular, marriage, family lowers the tendency for men to embark on risky behaviour,” he said.



Dr. Obeng also believes that the economic situation is undeniably not well but effective communication and sharing of ideas by partners will reduce abuses in relationships.



He added: “So, yes, the economic stress is virtually on everybody, it is hurting people emotionally; everyone is stressed but again it comes back to communication. There’s a saying that no one marries his or her nemesis. So, what it actually means is that prior to wherever current situation you find yourself, there was a point where emotionally you felt compatible.”



He also advised partners to “cultivate the habit of sharing views, emotions, thoughts, etc., and also communicate effectively,” as that will halt the numerous excuses partners give during economic crisis and prevent heinous crimes.







